North Wales Firm Celebrates 20 Years with Plans for Nationwide Growth

A high flying IT firm is celebrating its 20th anniversary with plans for national expansion and new offices.

Risc IT Solutions will open a base in Cardiff this summer, having successfully launched in London and secured new clients across the country.

The cloud computing and IT support provider has seen turnover rise by 30% each year since 2013, and now employs 20 people – with a combined 140 years of experience – at its Llandudno headquarters.

Founded by Paul Roberts, the company has further strengthened its partnership with global computing pioneer Microsoft and is searching for new talent to join the ranks.

Reflecting on two decades of success, Managing Director Jeremy Keane paid tribute to the workforce and said the secret to Risc’s longevity is the continued development of staff and putting the customer first.

“We are recruiting and looking to expand further, which is a fantastic position to be in and testament to the organic growth we’ve experienced over the last 20 years,” said Jeremy. “Here in North Wales we are continuing to win new clients and targeting work in this region, but geographically it’s important we identify other sites so we can serve people better nationwide. “Cardiff was always going to be part of our plans because of our Welsh heritage and the relationships we have in South Wales, and there are other locations we will look at in the future.”

He added:

“For now we will continue to be a sustainable company with the continued development of our staff – and our position as a leading Microsoft partner is a top priority.”

Risc IT Solutions began life in Milton Keynes before Paul Roberts relocated to North Wales in 2001.

Operating from Paul’s Colwyn Bay home, the business grew and moved to Conwy before settling at its current base on Church Walks in Llandudno.

Jeremy says while the seaside resort will always be their home, having customers across the UK means they will continue to look further afield.

“We are looking to strengthen ties with industry right here in North Wales, but the nature of our partnership with Microsoft – with whom we hold the gold standard in four areas of competency – means we are dealing with employers across the UK,” he said. “As a result, we have vacancies for workers in the technical and sales areas, we just need the right experience to help take us to the next level.”

One of the key drivers internally for Risc has been the adherence to a set of values and a mission statement focused on the health, wellbeing and development of its employees.

“At Risc we work within a set of core values which includes enthusiasm, integrity, reliability and a commitment to quality,” said Jeremy. “We pride ourselves on maintaining a happy work environment, expressing gratitude, and celebrating individual and company-wide progression and success.”

He added: