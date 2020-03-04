New and Restored Stations Promised in £20m Rail Spend

Towns and cities across Wales could see new stations constructed and disused links restored to their former glory following a £20m fund to boost rail connections across the country, the UK Government Rail Minister has confirmed.

The new £20m funding is the third round of the New Stations Fund and follows the launch of the £500m Reversing Beeching Fund, which aims to bring back the rail connections needed to level up access to opportunity and support local economies to flourish.

Some £40m of funding has already been invested in building ten new stations across England and Wales, including Pye Corner in Newport, which attracted 125,692 passengers in 2018-19. Funding has also been allocated to build a station in the village of Bow Street, in Ceredigion, which will help reduce traffic congestion into Aberystwyth.

UK Rail Minister Chris Heaton-Harris said:

“Disused railway stations have been emblematic of left behind towns for too long. We’re determined to reconnect communities and improve journeys, and the thousands of passengers already using Pye Corner is proof of the importance of investing in our railway. “This new funding will both restore local stations to their former glory, and build new ones, establishing vital links for communities and strengthening connections across our union.”

Secretary of State for Wales Simon Hart said: