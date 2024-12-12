Local Optometrist Lydia Smith Wins Prestigious National Award

Lydia Smith, optometrist at Julian Davies Opticians in Usk, Newport and St Mellons, has been named Optometrist of the Year at a prestigious national awards ceremony celebrating independent optical practices across the UK and Ireland.

The event, held on Saturday, 1st December at Telford International Centre, recognised the outstanding talent and dedication within the eyewear industry.

The awards spotlight innovation, excellence, and commitment to patient care, with nominees demonstrating exceptional contributions to their communities and the industry. Lydia’s achievement highlights the expertise and passion she brings to her practice every day.

Chris Tannorella, Senior optometrist and Director at the Julian Davies Opticians group, expressed his pride in Lydia’s accomplishment:

“Lydia’s dedication to her patients and her tireless pursuit of eye care excellence are truly inspiring. She consistently goes above and beyond, ensuring each patient receives personalised, thorough, and compassionate care. At Julian Davies Opticians, we’ve always placed clinical excellence at the core of what we do, and Lydia exemplifies this commitment. Her ability to combine advanced clinical knowledge with genuine empathy and care makes her a standout professional in our field. This award is a testament to her hard work and the positive impact she has on the lives of her patients and the wider community.”

Lydia joined the Julian Davies group of independent practices in April, 2023, after previously owning her own practice, Ernest Opticians in Monmouth. Since joining the group, she has been an integral party of the Julian Davies Opticians family.

Lydia shared her thoughts on receiving the award:

“Winning Optometrist of the Year is an incredible honour, and I’m truly humbled. Every day, I’m driven by the opportunity to improve people’s lives through better vision and eye health. Whether it’s diagnosing complex conditions, providing tailored treatment plans, or simply helping someone find the perfect pair of glasses, it’s all about ensuring the best possible care for our patients. I feel privileged to serve the Sout Wales community, where I’ve built lasting relationships with families and individuals who trust us with their eyecare. This award is a reflection of the dedication of the entire team at Julian Davies Opticians, who share my commitment to excellence in patient care.”

Since its founding in 1992 by Julian Davies in Newport’s Pillgwenlly area, Julian Davies Opticians has become synonymous with outstanding eye care. Now operating seven practices across South Wales, the independent, family-run group remains committed to clinical excellence and personalised service.