Local Entrepreneurs Open Businesses at Milford Waterfront this Summer

More new businesses run by local entrepreneurs have opened at Milford Waterfront, including The Cheesy Cow, Dilly’s Chocolates and The Cheeky Sheep, offering new unique shopping experiences to Milford Waterfront visitors.

The Cheesy Cow opened in Milford Waterfront this summer after starting a lockdown hobby preparing graze tables for friends and family. Now a takeaway café with Marina views, The Cheesy Cow offers sweet and savoury graze boxes and tables, rustic baked goods, graze boxes, baked baguettes, breakfast items, sweet treats, ice creams and hot drinks.

Homemade chocolates are on offer at Dilly’s Chocolates with a number of flavours, including Raspberry & Rose, Gin & Lemon, Honey & Almond, Whiskey & Vanilla and Honey & Saffron in the selection boxes, and Dilly’s also offers chocolate bars available in both milk and dark chocolate, with flavours including Salt & Pepper Caramel, Minty & Crunchy, Dark Orange & Mocha and Honeycomb & Golden.

Finally, established in 2020 as an independent online retailer, The Cheeky Sheep owner Shan decided to turn her hobby into a commercial enterprise by opening a shop at Milford Waterfront this autumn. All products sold in the shop are either handmade or drawn by Shan, and you can find a large selection of hand painted glassware, from gin and wine glasses to teapots and vases. As well as glassware, they also sell lots of brightly coloured fluid art jewellery, original pastel artwork, and offer commissions.

Steve Edwards, Commercial Director for the Port of Milford Haven commented:

“It is great to see so many locally homegrown businesses taking the next step here at Milford Waterfront and expanding into shops and cafes. We are really proud to have a wide selection of local businesses at Milford Waterfront, and hope visitors can appreciate the true Pembrokeshire spirit here.”

More information on what businesses you can find at Milford Waterfront can be found here: https://www.milfordwaterfront.co.uk/whats-here.