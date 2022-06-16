Llanelli Based Haulage Firm Becomes Shareholder of Pall-Ex Group

Llanelli based haulage firm Owens Group has strengthened its service offering by becoming shareholder members of Pall-Ex Group.

The family-owned business is a renowned name in the transport industry, employing around 1,000 people across the UK. Currently celebrating its 50th anniversary, commemorated with a special one-off livery.

Reaching this milestone is testament to the quality lead approach of the business and its drive to deliver constant improvements for its stakeholders.

One such advancement is the recent opening of its new flagship facility in Bynea, supporting the business with its logistics, pallet distribution, bulk haulage, and express & home delivery services.

The Group’s quality is backed up by a range of accreditations and awards, including CILT National Road Safety Award, FORS Bronze accreditation and ADR certifications.

This commitment to excellence is a value it shares with Pall-Ex Group and its shareholder members across the whole of the UK.

Owens Group joined Pall-Ex in February and took ownership of longstanding Fortec member Celtic Couriers in late 2021.

For the Pall-Ex network, Owens Group covers parts of the CF postcode area, whilst Celtic Couriers makes collections and deliveries throughout the SA postcode area for the Fortec network.

From day one, Owens Group has been a family business, founded by Huw Owen in 1972. Now Group Chairman, Huw was awarded an MBE in the 2020 Queen’s Birthday Honours for services to employment and the community in Llanelli and South Wales.

Overseeing the daily operation of the business is Ian Owen, Managing Director of Owens Group.

Speaking about the factors that made the business choose to become shareholders in Pall-Ex Group, Ian comments:

“Being a part of the Pall-Ex and Fortec networks will give the Group another service offering for its customers, with a euro pallet option alongside the standard pallet option. “As shareholder members, we are working with likeminded, dedicated transport companies who are all invested in the success of the network. “We are proud to have such a successful history as we celebrate our 50th anniversary, and this is just the next step in our success story.”

Pall-Ex Group’s Managing Director – UK Business Units, Barry Byers, oversees the Pall-Ex and Fortec networks.

He visited Ian and the team in Llanelli to welcome them and to see the celebratory livery himself.

Excited to have Owens Group onboard, Barry comments:

“Owens Group have a rich history of quality, pride and success and are a renowned name in UK and European logistics. “I speak for everyone at Pall-Ex Group when I say we are very excited to welcome them to both of our networks where they will deliver excellence throughout South Wales. “Welcoming Owens Group to our networks signifies that Pall-Ex Group’s shareholder opportunities are the best in the sector, and that our model works!”

To find out more about Pall-Ex Groups shareholder membership offering, please visit: www.pallex.co.uk/become-a-member/