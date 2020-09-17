Lift Procurement Barriers for SMEs to Grow Welsh Economy

A new paper from FSB Wales entitled A Fresh Start for Public Procurement has made a number of recommendations for what procurement can and should look like under the next Welsh Government.

SMEs make a huge difference to our Welsh economy, and so does making the decision to purchase goods and services with them. Previous FSB Wales research with the Centre for Local Economic Strategies found that for every £1 spend with a local SME approximately 63p is recycled into the local economy, vs 40p with a larger company. This demonstrates the economic impact of spending with SMEs in Wales.

Despite this, research has also found that 60% of SMEs find that there are barriers to bidding for public sector contracts, and 28% do not feel able to compete with bigger suppliers. Moreover, 27% feel that the relevant eligibility criteria (such as level of turnover or relevant standards) tends to exclude them.

FSB has also called for the following principles to be the foundation of any future public procurement policy:

Provide good value to the taxpayer

Allow for competition in the market place

Be fully transparent and accessible to all firms

Serve as a mechanism to grow smaller businesses

Some barriers to SME engagement with procurement include:

An under-resourced procurement profession – local authorities and the broader public sector are under significant financial pressure and this has led to a situation where the capacity to deliver best practice is severely curtailed. For instance, whilst FSB Wales would like to see contracts broken up into smaller portions to allow for SMEs to be involved in more opportunities, in practice practitioners are under pressure to deliver tenders in the fastest, cheapest way. This means the extra auditing and management cost of presenting SME- friendly tenders goes by the wayside.

A lack of political imperative – Whilst procurement is undoubtedly a political priority at the national level, its importance varies significantly with anchor institutions and public purchasing bodies. FSB Wales is aware of local authorities which are not able to account for their spending with SMEs or provide any serious analysis of its socio-economic benefit. At the other end of the spectrum some purchasers are implementing lots of best practice.

A lack of a statutory footing: Whilst the best practice measures related to procurement are encouraged, they are not legally mandated in the same way that planning rules are. This makes it difficult to achieve significant improvements when a number of different authorities are involved.

Ben Francis, FSB Wales Policy Chair, said: