Lifestyle Concierge Firm Attends to the Wealthy in Wales

Have you ever wondered how the successful and wealthy always get access to top events? They certainly don’t ask our friend google to research everything that’s going on around them and they don’t call a ticketing firm to get them the best seats. They call their Lifestyle Manager.

Whilst most of us are happy to sit online at 9am and wait for Coldplay tickets to drop, the time-poor entrepreneur or professional and the relaxed wealthy really don’t have the time and / or the inclination to do that.

Well it’s time Wales got their very own Lifestyle Concierge and that’s what they have. Managing Director Katie Moss, of Otium Concierge has seen a huge increase in the rise of wealthy people in Wales along with businesses who are looking to reward their Clients and hardworking employees with a Lifestyle Concierge service.

She said,

‘Why just offer this service to the ultra-wealthy, when actually it’s the Clients who are loyal to businesses and hard-working staff on a lower salary that need and deserve extra help’.

There are thousands of people re-locating from overseas and London each year, bringing amazing opportunities for South Wales to be a great contender on the best places to live list.

A concierge service like Otium Concierge can help with much more than the luxurious and expensive ‘money can’t buy’ experiences. They really can relieve the time pressures that you and I face, from booking your MOT, organising a tradesperson to finding you a great cleaner and doing your Christmas shopping. The list of things they can assist with is pretty much never-ending and all of this is offered in three exclusive tiers of membership.

Its all about the Client and providing outstanding service, passion and value to each request that is received that keeps Clients coming back for more.

Some of the quirkiest requests they have received to date are;

Ordering a solid gold pig to be delivered within 12 hours

Selling a £40,000 unwanted fireplace

Arranging a favoured member of staff to spend a day a month at a client’s home

When it comes to working with a new client, Otium Concierge go through a comprehensive exercise to find out as much as they can about their client, which enables them to be as pro-active as possible. They can then take on a to do list and just run with it. Taking the hassle completely away from their clients. Don’t we all need a Concierge?