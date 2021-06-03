Liberty Marketing Appoints Amanda Bunn as New Managing Director

Liberty Marketing has appointed Amanda Bunn as the new managing director of the digital agency, effective from June 1st 2021.

Amanda was previously joint managing director at one of Wales’ largest creative communications agencies, where she worked for over 22 years.

For the last year, she has provided freelance marketing and communications consultancy support for a wide range of clients, including a law firm, adoption agency and local health board, and has supported several other agencies in the delivery of their client projects.

Amanda replaces Liberty’s previous managing director, Kris Davies, who is leaving the company after 12 years due to a relocation.

Gareth Morgan, CEO of Liberty Marketing, says:

“We’re delighted to have Amanda join the team, and we think she will be the perfect fit. She already has some great ideas on how she can run and help grow the company, and she embodies the Liberty culture. Her experience of having helped lead another similar-sized business through a period of growth and change makes her the ideal person to take on this important role.”

Amanda will work alongside Gareth and the rest of the Leadership Team to implement the agency’s current 3 and 5-year growth plans, which aim to make Liberty the largest and highest rated agency in Wales.

Amanda Bunn, the new managing director of Liberty Marketing, says:

“It was obvious from our first conversations that Liberty is an ambitious company whose culture and values are closely aligned to my own. It’s an agency that clearly prides itself on its honesty and transparency and places its people at its heart, while also delivering fantastic results for its clients and achieving impressive growth. I’m very much looking forward to taking on this new challenge and supporting and directing the team as the agency continues to grow.”

Just last year, it was reported that Liberty Marketing secured over £1m of additional revenue in the lockdown, and was able to achieve significant growth, despite the challenges presented by the pandemic.

The company has appointed 15 new recruits since the beginning of 2020 and is still expanding to meet the demand for its services. It is currently looking to fill several more roles across its SEO, PPC and HR teams.

In late 2020, Liberty Marketing became a group of specialist agencies after launching Foundation, a performance marketing agency for beauty brands specialising in affiliate marketing, SEO, content and PPC.