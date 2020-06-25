LGBTQymru Staging First Ever Wales Wide Virtual Pride

We may be out of the closet, and still in the house, but…

But that doesn’t mean our much-celebrated Welsh Pride Season stops while we wait for that lonely Lockdown to lift.

The party is still very much on thanks to LGBTQymru who are staging the first ever Wales Wide Virtual Pride on the weekend of July 24 and 25.

Named on the Forbes List Of LGBT Digital Pride Events, this unique online event will celebrate the whole of our community across the whole of our country. It will bring together all those living the LGBTQ+ life, in Wales, and our allies too of course.

LGBTQymru Chair Bleddyn Harris said:

“Pride Season with its events throughout the season are the highlight of the LGBTQ+ calendar. And with our community feeling even more disconnected and dispersed, as we see our social events suffering those Corona Virus cancellations, now is the time to show solidarity. “ “LGBTQymru aims to do just that, and is calling on all Prides, LGBTQ+ community groups, charities, acts, organisations, and anyone else who wants to get involved, to please come join us.”

Wales Wide Virtual Pride will be a weekend of fun, entertainment, information, and education for all the family. The two-dayer, is free for all to watch, and take part in – across Wales, and wider.

Just click here to access the facebook event and get the first-ever pan Wales Wide Virtual Pride in the Diary.

This inaugural ground-breaker will showcase, acts and artists, quizzes and queer films, debate and drag queens, messages from Ministers and make-up tutorials, plus so, so much more.

Welsh Prides, have all been invited with Barry, Bangor, Rhondda, Llantwit Major, Valley, and Powys already confirmed – plus other groups too, these include Glitter Cymru, BiCymru, and Iris Prize LGBT Film Festival, have already signed up to make this the must see digital Pride of Season 2020.

Massive thanks to those who have joined us so brilliantly – quickly realising that this is the time to support and lifting our LGBTQ+ family is exactly what a community does.

Part of what makes the LGBTQ+ community in Wales so special is its visibility, talent, and readiness, to make sure everyone is connected, even in the most difficult of times.

Never has this been more important for those of us living the LGBTQ+ life – especially our Black, Asian, Minority Ethnic queer family fighting the Black Lives Matter battle.

‘A better community is within REACH‘ Panel Discussion, will discuss the need to provide spaces, platforms and opportunities for our LGBTQ+ siblings of different Races, Ethnicities, And Cultural Heritages (REACH).

Our Trans Family are also facing an extremely uncertain time following the UK Government decision to scrap plans to allow trans people to self ID despite public support.

Our panel discussion, ‘I Am Who I Am,’ will look at the lived experience of being trans in Wales, what we can do to be more supportive, and an insight into the support, both long-standing and new, for trans* individuals in Wales.

Others include:

‘Can I Get An Amen’, centred around faith ‘A Life in Drag looking at the History of this art form. A much needed conversation around LGBTQ+ mental health, and, ‘Surviving The Scene,’ looking at the support available for those living with HIV in Wales.

Sign up to the Panels, our packed programme, of fringe events throughout the week, and all the exciting entertainment over the two dayer, by following on Facebook.

LGBTQymru are also looking for more local singers and other performers to join the Pride party too.

Wales Wide Virtual Pride is a free event, run by a not-for-profit organisation who believe in giving back to our community. To date, they have secured sponsorship from businesses, such as Principality Building Society, and organisations like Coleg y Cymoedd.

Sponsorship and donations, from now up until the end of Wales Wide Virtual Pride, however big or small, can be made through the Go Fund Me page.

LGBTQymru are an enthusiastic and energetic collective of respected LGBT+ activists and allies. They want the weekender to showcase the best of our cohesive community, and help raise cash for our grassroots groups.

Content and Contributions Manager Hannah Isted said: