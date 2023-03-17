Levercliff Announces New Appointments to Support Its Growth Momentum and Strategy of Disrupting the Traditional Consulting Paradigm for the Food & Drink Sector.

Levercliff, a B Corp certified company of category consultants to the food and drink industry, has recently appointed two new team members, Dan Beck and Nia Salisbury both for the roles of Category Director.

Dan joins Levercliff with two decades of FMCG experience both from Category and Commercial roles across a diverse range of businesses from Kellogg’s, PZ Cussons, Roberts Bakery to A.G. Barr working across both brands and own-label. With a strong track record in innovation development Dan has worked with all major UK retailers and has experience across Europe, the Far East and Australia.

Nia has a design and marketing background with expertise in category management across Warburton’s, Oscar Mayer, Muller and Wholebake. She brings 20 years’ of experience in the FMCG industry working across frozen, chilled ready meals, dairy, bakery and ambient snacking, spanning both brand and private label.

Both Dan and Nia will focus on supporting our clients ambitions by developing shopper centric category strategies founded on commercially viable plans for successful delivery. It is their valuable experience, alongside a network of relationships within the Food & Drink sector, which they will draw on to help Levercliff’s customers grow.

Fintan O’Leary, Managing Director of Levercliff said,

These appointments reflect our point of difference in the consultancy market, the commercial mindset we employ in our client work. Our team is made up of experienced people, like Dan and Nia, who bring valuable category experience from across the industry. This client-side experience allows us to provide commercially differentiated category consulting to Food and Drink companies of all sizes. Data analysis, Consumer and Shopper Insight, without a commercial understanding of how manufacturing and retail businesses operate leaves too many questions unanswered and this is where I see Dan and Nia, alongside the rest of the Levercliff team, breaking the current category consulting paradigm by providing a meaningfully different consulting experience to all our customers.

This appointment coincides with the 30th anniversary year of Levercliff. As the sector has continued to flourish, grow, and develop over the past 30 years – so has Levercliff. Their core objective of helping the UK and Ireland Food & Drink sectors flourish remains part of their DNA today and has led them to a rally of successes.