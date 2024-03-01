Ledwood Appointed as Main Construction Contractor for South Hook LNG Terminal Project

Pembroke Dock-based Ledwood Mechanical Engineering has been appointed as the main construction contractor on a project that will unlock commercially available capacity at South Hook LNG Terminal.

The 12-month contract will generate employment for up to 40 project management and trades people at peak times. The work was won following a competitive tender process and involves the installation, connection and completion of a new submerged combustion vaporiser (SCV) as part of the Incremental Capacity Project at South Hook. Piping and steel fabrication will also be carried out at Ledwood’s headquarters at Pembroke Dock before installation of steelwork, piping and mechanical equipment on-site in Milford Haven.

Peter Lewis, Terminal Project Manager at South Hook said:

“Having begun operations in 2009, South Hook LNG Terminal has provided over a decade of safe, reliable and secure energy to the UK. Increasing our reliable delivery of natural gas at maximum capacity for extended periods of time, represents a major investment and involves the reinforcement and installation of new equipment at the site. It is a commitment not only to the energy security of the UK, but to the local community in which we operate, ensuring the extended life of the Terminal. We are proud of our place in the Pembrokeshire community so are delighted to have Ledwood – a local company – as our partner in this project.”

Liam Revell is Commercial Director at Ledwood. He said:

“As a company, we were involved with the original construction of South Hook LNG Terminal back in 2009 ahead of it becoming fully operational in 2010. The success of the initial works has since led to the award of all mechanical works in the process area and now the installation, connection and completion of the new submerged combustion vaporiser (SCV) as part of the Incremental Capacity Project. The contract is very much testament to our high standards of safety, quality and value for money.”

Ledwood is an independent engineering, fabrication and construction company specialising in the delivery of complex projects in the process and energy sectors. Visit www.ledwood.co.uk to find out more.