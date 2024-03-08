Welsh Firm Launches Groundbreaking App to Transform Food Safety and Hygiene

Welsh-based consultancy A2Z Food Safety has announced the launch of TempCheck, a pioneering app designed to simplify and strengthen food safety compliance for businesses across the UK.

Founded by food industry veterans Amanda Elliott and Faye Mumford, A2Z Food Safety's latest offering is set to transform how businesses manage and monitor their food safety protocols.

Throughout the test trading phase, A2Z Food Safety has been committed to gathering feedback from a diverse range of users to fine-tune the app's features and functionalities. This collaborative approach has allowed the company to make targeted improvements, ensuring that the app is intuitive, efficient, and capable of addressing the complex challenges faced by food industry professionals.

Developed in direct response to customer feedback and the needs of the food industry, TempCheck delivers a comprehensive suite of tools aimed at reducing risk, cutting costs, and eliminating the traditional reliance on paperwork for compliance activities.

As well as temperature monitoring TempCheck allows users to set specific limits for various safety parameters, with instant alerts if these limits are not met. This proactive feature ensures that businesses can swiftly address potential issues, significantly reducing the risk of non-compliance and enhancing overall food safety standards.

With its appliance monitoring capabilities TempCheck not only aids in maintaining operational efficiency but also helps businesses avoid costly repairs through early detection of potential issues.

The app also dramatically reduces the time spent on compliance activities, thanks to its streamlined, paperless system that covers everything from storage and cooking to cooling processes. Users can conduct regular checks, set cleaning schedules, and access vital compliance information anytime, anywhere, all within the app.

Amanda and Faye have more than 40 years of collective experience in the food industry, and their deep understanding of the sector's challenges and opportunities has been crucial in developing TempCheck.

Amanda said:

“Our journey in the food industry highlighted a clear need for an integrated solution that addresses the comprehensive demands of food safety compliance. With TempCheck we're proud to offer such a solution, grounded in our commitment to innovation and excellence.”

For more information about TempCheck and A2Z Food Safety, please visit https://www.a2zfoodsafety.co.uk/