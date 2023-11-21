Learn More About Wales in the First Wales Ambassador Week

An award-winning online scheme providing people with training and knowledge about the special qualities of areas in Wales is urging more people to get involved and become an Ambassador during the inaugural Wales Ambassador Week from 20-26 November.

The Wales Ambassador Scheme is open to everyone and it’s a great way to learn more about the unique characteristics of each place. A series of online modules on a variety of themes is offered. This includes Welsh language, communities, culture, history, landscapes, sustainable tourism, cycling and walking. There are 3 levels of awards – bronze, silver and gold, depending on the number of modules completed. Rewards including certificates and badges are sent to everyone who completes the levels.

Free courses are offered on Eryri and Bannau Brycheiniog National Parks, Denbighshire, Conwy, Gwynedd, Isle of Anglesey, Flintshire, Wrexham, Ceredigion and Carmarthenshire. A Cultural Ambassador course will be launched shortly. Ambassadors are actively encouraged to sign up to multiple courses to extend their learning about Wales and be part of a wider community.

The aim of the Wales Ambassador Week is to highlight the diverse range of people that have benefitted from becoming an Ambassador and to encourage others to join. A number of activities will be organised during the week including an online event specifically for Ambassadors with speakers from Visit Wales and Eryri National Park will be discussing the plastic-free Yr Wyddfa project. The Wales Official Tourist Guide Association will also be attending and explaining how to become a Wales Tourist Guide. Other activities include an evening under the stars to learn about the Welsh names and mythology behind the constellations; an interactive session on how to use smart phones to create social media content and a speed networking event to explore how businesses can work together.

There is currently over 3,750 people registered with over 2,700 people reaching bronze level, not only from within Wales but from all over the UK and beyond. 6,243 bronze, silver and gold badges have been awarded with around two thirds of bronze achievers going on to reach gold. 15-20% of users enrol onto more than one course.

Ambassador, Tony Vitti has completed all the courses to gold level comments:

“The Wales Ambassador Scheme is extremely useful for me in my work as it’s given me the chance to learn about parts of the area that I hadn’t previously discovered and to be able to pass that knowledge on to our customers. It’s invaluable when we know a particular area is busy to suggest alternative hidden gems. People have returned to us to say what a great place they’d found because we could give them this information. As someone who likes to get out and about, I’ve had a personal gain from each of the courses. They have led me to beautiful places and interesting attractions, and I have a greater knowledge of these places than before I took the courses. I look forward to new modules!”

Ambassador, Jen Brierley added:

“I feel blessed to live in Wales. From home I can visit beautiful beaches, rugged mountain landscapes and rolling hills. I can head out and watch a sunset from the top of an ancient hillfort or stroll where the mountains meet the sea enjoying ever changing views in different lights. What I love about being a Wales Tourism Ambassador is being able to grow my own knowledge about the beautiful place I call home, and then share it with others on my social media platforms so they can enjoy this special place too, in person, or through my photos.”

The Wales Ambassador Scheme is sponsoring the Skills in Tourism & Hospitality Award at the Go North Wales Tourism Awards on 23 November. The scheme won this award last year.

For more information on the Wales Ambassador Week and to sign-up please visit the Wales Ambassador website.