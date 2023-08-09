Leading Welsh University Joins Forces with the Cyber Resilience Centre for Wales

The Cybersecurity and Information Networks Centre (CINC) at Cardiff School of Technologies (CST), which is part of Cardiff Metropolitan University, has signed up to become the Cyber Resilience Centre for Wales’ (WCRC) newest Community Ambassador member.

This is a significant partnership for the WCRC in securing a leading Welsh institute. The CINC, which is already well-known for its strength of work in research and innovation, will take up the baton in driving the cyber security agenda of creating a stronger, more secure digital future for Welsh businesses to its own far-reaching network.

The WCRC’s Community Ambassador membership programme brings together a host of businesses and third sector organisations from across the region that are committed to aiding the WCRC in driving awareness of the growing threat of cybercrime and building knowledge of the importance of cyber security.

Dr. Chaminda Hewage, associate professor in data security, and director of the CINC at Cardiff School of Technologies (CST), Cardiff Metropolitan University, says:

“The Cybersecurity and Information Networks Centre is delighted to be supporting the WCRC as a Community Ambassador.. “This alliance will create great opportunities for us to create wider societal and economic impact based on research and innovation activities carried out at the CINC at Cardiff Metropolitan University. As a Community Ambassador, we will be able to create safe and usable environments and inform best practices to the community serviced by the WCRC.”

The Cybersecurity and Information Networks Centre (CINC) at Cardiff School of Technologies (CST) joins a community of well-established, high-profile and supportive organisations which also have WCRC Community Ambassador status. These include FOR Cardiff, Cartrefi Cymru Co-op, Centre for Digital Public Services, Rhyl BID and Tai Calon Community Housing.

Detective Superintendent and WCRC Director Paul Peters, added:

“We already have an established relationship with Cardiff Metropolitan University through its work placement programme, bringing onboard a number of excellent students as WCRC client service managers all of whom have proved to be incredibly hard-working and passionate. Similarly, we have also been very lucky to have recruited a number of students from the university for our CyberPATH programme.” “To now secure the CINC as a Community Ambassador is a huge step forward in the work we’re doing. The research the centre is already delivering in the cyber security space will only help to reinforce our own, offering an authoritative platform in which to engage with even more Welsh organisations. We are really looking forward to the positive scope this alignment can bring and the great opportunities we can develop together.”

Businesses can join the WCRC through a range of free and subscription membership packages to access guidance, tools and affordable services to help better protect themselves against the threat of cybercrime.

