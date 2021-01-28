Leading Corporate World Figure to Inspire Future Female Generation

The first woman to be Managing Director of Wales' largest industrial company – General Electric (GE) Aviation Wales, and now Director of Infrastructure Operations at Amazon Web Services, is set to inspire young women at an online event next month.

Organised by Chwarae Teg, the webinar will see La-Chun Lindsay, who is now based in the USA, share advice and the story of her impressive career path. Having held leading roles across the globe, La-Chun has also become one of the first three envoys appointed by Welsh Government to promote Wales to countries abroad.

The webinar takes place on Wednesday 10 February from 5.00pm-6.00pm. It will provide an opportunity for participants to put questions to La-Chun and find out about her journey into engineering, what led her to the corporate world, how she leads a successful team and her ambitions for the future.

Born and raised in Rock Hill, South Carolina, La-Chun attended Clemson University and graduated in 1995 with a B.S. degree in ceramic engineering. She has worked in a variety of industries including healthcare, aviation, transportation, media and financial services. La-Chun has received three honorary doctorates from Welsh universities as well as several global accolades for her work as an advocate for diversity and equality.

La-Chun Lindsay, said:

“I am really looking forward to speaking to the young women via the webinar and helping them to realise their potential. I have always championed diversity, inclusion and equality. During my first two years at GE Aviation Wales, we were able to increase women’s representation on the shop floor from 1% to 13%. We also launched GE’s first LGBTQ+ Chapter in Wales which quickly grew to GE’s largest LGBTQ+ Chapter in the UK.” “I strongly feel that a good workplace should allow everybody to flourish, develop and be the best they can be and that this is best accomplished when everyone can bring their “whole” self to work. “Although now working back in the USA I am also incredibly proud to be part of Welsh Government’s International Strategy, a key feature of which is to raise the profile of the nation around the world.”

Emma Tamplin, Chwarae Teg, said:

“I can’t think of a more impressive way to kick start our #LeadHerShip events for 2021. I’m sure everyone who registers will be truly inspired by La-Chun’s incredible career journey as a woman in leadership.” “Despite progress, women continue to be under-represented in positions of power and leadership in Government, business and public life. #LeadHerShip aims to get women better represented in decision-making roles, provide them with a platform so that their voices are heard, and enable them to see themselves as future leaders.”

For further information about La-Chun and to register for the webinar, visit: https://chwaraeteg.com/events/leadhership/