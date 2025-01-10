Leadership Appointment at Cornerstone Aims to Enhance Advisor Support

Cornerstone Finance Group has appointed a new Head of Network Engagement to support its growing network of mortgage and protection advisors.

Graeme Lewis joins the Cardiff-headquartered firm as it embarks on a growth plan for 2025. The Cornerstone Network currently has around 185 advisors and aims to increase this to 250 this year.

Graeme has more than 25 years of experience in financial services, including in frontline banking roles and business development, as well as experience in the motor and healthcare sectors.

He will be working alongside Cornerstone Network’s Director of Growth, Phil Emanuel, providing advisors in the network with ongoing training and support to increase their conversion rates and build sustainable value in their businesses.

Graeme said:

“This is an exciting time to be joining Cornerstone as they have set themselves an ambitious target to grow the number of mortgage and protection advisors in their network this year. “I am really looking forward to getting to know the advisors and understanding what makes them tick, and how we can best support each of them to grow their own businesses. “This role has been created to enable Cornerstone to develop our relationship with our network advisors and to work closely with them to help them achieve their individual aims.”

Haydn Thomas, CEO of Cornerstone Finance Group, said: