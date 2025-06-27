Veritas Financial Group Joins Needham Financial

Veritas Financial Group, led by Director Vicki Picton, has officially joined Needham Financial, part of the Cardiff-headquartered The Cornerstone Network.

Needham Financial said the partnership aligned with its mission to provide brokers with the safety of a larger network and the flexibility of direct authorisation, ensuring they have the resources and compliance support needed to thrive in today’s financial landscape.

Jonathan Needham, Business Development Director at Needham Financial, said:

“Having known and worked with Vicki for some time, I’ve seen firsthand her commitment to providing outstanding financial advice and client care. Bringing Veritas Financial Group into the Needham Financial family is a fantastic step, and I’m delighted to formalise this partnership. Their expertise and approach to financial services perfectly align with our values, and I look forward to seeing them flourish as part of our growing network.”

Vicki Picton, Director of Veritas Financial Group, said: