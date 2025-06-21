Maven Finance Group Joins Forces with Needham Financial, Part of the Cornerstone Network

Maven Finance Group (MFG), formerly known as Maven Money, is partnering with Needham Financial, part of the Cornerstone Network.

MFG has also unveiled a new brand identity.

Under the leadership of Ian Bisatt, Simon Humberstone, and Josh Marson, MFG continues to prioritise innovative financial solutions for first-time buyers, remortgages, home movers, and those with complex credit histories. As part of the Cornerstone Network, MFG gains access to additional resources and industry-leading expertise that will further elevate its client service.

Jonathan Needham, Business Development Director at Needham Financial part of Cornerstone Network, said:

“Having worked with Ian, Simon, and Josh for several years, I know firsthand the dedication and expertise they bring to the mortgage industry. Establishing this formal partnership is a fantastic step forward, and I am delighted to see MFG join the Cornerstone Network. Their approach to client-focused financial solutions aligns perfectly with our values, and I look forward to supporting their continued growth.”

Ian Bisatt, Director of MFG, said:

“Rebranding as Maven Finance Group represents the evolution of our company and our unwavering commitment to providing mortgage solutions that genuinely make a difference in people's lives. Joining Cornerstone Network with expert development support from Needham Financial allows us to strengthen our offering, expand our market reach, and continue delivering the highest level of service to our clients.”

Cornerstone Network is a mortgage and protection network offering brokers the safety of a larger ecosystem combined with the flexibility of a directly authorised firm. It includes expert compliance support and a thriving community of financial professionals.