Law Firm Raises More Than £6,600 for MS Society Cymru

Convey Law have raised a £6,609 for MS Society Cymru following months of fundraising activity, including their August Waggy Tails Walk at Kenfig Nature Reserve.

The company has confirmed that, thanks to the strong relationship they have built with the charity, they are already planning more fundraising for 2026.

The initiative was led by Jess Smith, Operations Director at Convey Law, whose father Mike lives with Multiple Sclerosis (MS). Staff from Convey Law and Convey365, alongside friends, family, and their dogs, came together to raise vital funds for MS research and support services across Wales.

Following the fundraising success, Jess and her father were invited to the MS Society Research Centre at Swansea University and the UK MS Register project team, where they learned more about pioneering research taking place in Wales.

Jess said:

“The visit to the MS Society Research Centre in Swansea was an incredible experience and we felt honoured to be able to meet with the talented researchers to see the ground-breaking work they are doing towards finding out the cause, and ultimately the cure, for MS. “The insightful presentation from the team at the MS Register was an amazing opportunity to learn more about the Octopus trial for people with MS and the LION study for descendants and family members of those diagnosed with MS. Dad and I have both joined these initiatives and feel even more inspired to support this outstanding charity. Thank you to the entire MS Society team for their incredible work – we have left the experience with resounding optimism and real hope for the future.”

Ceri Bevan, Community Fundraiser for MS Society Cymru, said:

“We are incredibly grateful to Jess, her family and everyone at Convey Law for their outstanding support. “MS can be exhausting, unpredictable and life-changing – but thanks to fundraisers like Jess and her colleagues, we can continue investing in world-leading research happening right here in Wales, while supporting people affected by MS across the country. “The relationship we’ve built with Convey Law is truly inspiring, and we’re excited to continue working with them into 2026.”

Multiple Sclerosis (MS) affects around 6,111 people in Wales and more than 150,000 people across the UK.