Last Chance for Welsh Firms to Enter Great British Entrepreneur Awards

Business founders across Wales have until midnight on Friday (11 June) to put themselves forward for this year's Great British Entrepreneur Awards.

The Great British Entrepreneur Awards, in partnership with Starling Bank, acknowledges and champions the hard work and inspiring stories of entrepreneurs and businesses across the UK.

Over the years, it has celebrated some household names including Julie Deane OBE of Cambridge Satchel Co, James Watt of BrewDog, Alan and Juliet Barrett of Grenade and Shaun Pulfrey of Tangle Teezer.

Its most recent headline-grabbing success story is its previous winner Steven Bartlett, who in May was announced as the youngest ever Dragon on BBC’s Dragons Den.

There are 17 categories in total, including Creative Industries Entrepreneur of the Year, Start-Up Entrepreneur of the Year and Young Entrepreneur of the Year. The Regional Awards take place during September with the winners going on to the National Final in November.

Founder of the Great British Entrepreneur Awards, Francesca James, said she hopes more people in Wales will stand up and be recognised:

“Wales is the spiritual home of the Great British Entrepreneur Awards and over the years has produced some incredible finalists. It really is one of the UK’s most promising regions, but we can only recognize these fantastic individuals if they apply. “As well as the recognition, our finalists and winners join our fantastic Alumni community that supports each other all year round. From networking and thought leadership, right the way through to mentoring and guidance – being a part of our ecosystem of entrepreneurs can be incredibly rewarding. “So I would encourage anyone who has put themselves out there, worked hard and started a business, big or small, to take one more step and apply.”

Winner of last year's Entrepreneurial Spirit Award, Mark Williams from prosthetic leg cover manufacturers, Limb-art, said winning the award made a big difference:

“Winning the Great British Entrepreneur Awards last year really helped us get recognised and gave a massive boost to our social media giving us the No1 Ranking on Google search. Our business has grown massively since the awards and our 2021 outlook is to double the sales of 2020.”

The deadline for the Great British Entrepreneur Awards is Friday 11th June. To enter you can go to greatbritishentrepreneurawards.com