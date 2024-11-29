Laserzone to Reopen at New City Centre Location

Laserzone in Swansea is reopening at a different city centre venue.

Formerly based at the old Castle Cinema, Laserzone will be available at the former Iceland unit on St David’s Place from Saturday November 30.

Swansea Council has granted the business a temporary lease for the unit, pending the regeneration of the overall former St David’s Shopping Centre site in the longer-term.

The former Castle Cinema building is also being redeveloped.

Cardiff-based developer Easy Living has secured planning consent to transform the building into a facility including flats, office space and a restaurant.

Laserzone is high-tech, live and interactive laser game played in a multi-level themed arena with special effects, fog, laserbeams and music.

It was officially first opened in 1992 by actress Catherine Zeta-Jones and rugby player Robert Jones.

Cllr Robert Francis-Davies, Swansea Council’s Cabinet Member for Investment, Regeneration and Tourism, said:

“Hundreds of thousands of people will have fond memories of Laserzone, which has now been operating in Swansea for over three decades. “It’s an important city centre business so, given the redevelopment of the former Castle Cinema building, we’ve been working closely alongside Laserzone to find them a new home. “Their temporary lease at the former Iceland unit ensures the business stays in the city centre, while also bringing an empty building back into use. “When the former St David’s shopping centre site is redeveloped, we’ll also continue to work alongside Laserzone to find them a more permanent base in the city centre.”

Kathryn Overment, of Laserzone, said:

“We have many fond memories of our time in the old Castle Cinema building, but we’re delighted to be maintaining our presence in the city centre at the former Iceland unit. “Laserzone is a fun activity for so many people – from children and families to birthday parties and teambuilding events for workplaces. “We’d like to thank Swansea Council for their support and look forward to opening at our new location while we continue to explore a more permanent location in the longer term.”

Laserzone is also planning to soon reinstate adult nights, with details to be made available once they’re finalised.

Laserzone’s opening hours are 4pm to 7.30pm on Mondays and Tuesdays, 1pm till 8pm on Wednesdays, 4pm to 7.30pm on Thursdays, 1pm to 9pm on Fridays, 11am to 9pm on Saturdays, and 11am to 7.30pm on Sundays.

During school holidays, Laserzone is open every day from 11am to 8pm.

Redevelopment of the former St David’s Shopping Centre site is being led by Swansea Council in partnership with regeneration specialists Urban Splash.

A public sector hub building at the site has already been announced, and more proposals for the area will be made available for feedback as soon as they’re finalised.