Land Deal Will Bring More Homes to Caerphilly

One of Wales’ biggest housebuilders will expand its presence to Caerphilly after it completed a major land deal to bring new homes to the town.
Persimmon Homes East Wales completed the purchase of 12 acres at Virginia Park, a site that already has full planning permission, and will means 174 new properties.
Persimmon will now submit a revised planning application within the coming weeks before commencing groundworks. The accredited five-star builder will begin works on-site early next year, with first sales completing by the end of 2026.
The developer will also make a financial contribution for community infrastructure in the area as part of a Section 106 agreement.
Persimmon Homes East Wales already has sites in Capel Llaniltern (Cardiff), Ebbw Vale (Blaenau Gwent), Llanwern (Newport), and Twynyrodyn (Merthyr Tydfil), as well as Lydney in the Forest of Dean, and Leominster in Herefordshire.
Persimmon Homes East Wales Managing Director Lee Hawker said:
“Persimmon already have a strong record with local and first-time buyers in Wales, and I am delighted we can now extend our strong offering to people in Caerphilly, through the provision of much-needed, low-cost, high-quality homes.
“It has taken a big team effort from everyone in the East Wales business to get this land purchase over the line – I commend them on their brilliant work and look forward to making our plans a reality.
“We at Persimmon look forward to working closely with the local authority and the community to ensure our proposals development are soon delivered to a high standard in Caerphilly.”