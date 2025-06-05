Land Deal Paves Way for Major Housing Development in Cardiff

A land acquisition in Cardiff will bring up to 400 new homes – including affordable properties – to the Welsh capital.

Persimmon Homes East Wales has exchanged contracts on land at Bryngolau Farm, Cardiff, on a subject-to-planning basis. The site represents the final parcel of land within Cardiff Council’s Strategic Site F, playing a key role in the city’s long-term vision for sustainable growth.

Once planning is secured, the development will deliver a range of family homes and affordable housing, alongside wider community benefits. The housebuilder will now begin working closely with Cardiff Council on a detailed planning application in the coming months.

Persimmon Homes East Wales Managing Director, Lee Hawker, said:

“This is a significant milestone for Persimmon and our capital city, and continues an exciting period of growth for the East Wales business. “This strategic site is central to the city’s future housing growth, and we’re excited to help complete that vision with a development that puts quality, affordability, and community at its heart. “As a prominent local housebuilder, we're proud to play our part in providing new homes for local people – from first-time buyers to growing families – while supporting jobs and investment in our nation's capital.”

The land transaction was brokered by agents Cooke & Arkwright.