Knight Frank Tops Welsh Office and Industrial Property League Tables for 2020

Property consultancy Knight Frank took the top spots in the Wales office and industrial property agency league tables for 2020.

Research by the Radius Data Exchange showed that Knight Frank transacted the most office space of any property agent in Wales, at 86,152 sq ft for the year.

In 2020 Knight Frank’s major office activity in Wales included double lettings totalling 14,000 sq ft at Legal & General’s transformed Hodge House, 14,000 sq ft expansion of Starling Bank at Brunel, 10 deals completed in Cardiff’s Creative Quarter above the Morgan Arcade, ending the year with a 5,600 sq ft letting at Longcross on behalf of Picton Capital.

And Knight Frank in Cardiff was the most active agent in Wales for industrial property lettings and sales, too. During the year the Logistics & Industrial team acted for over 30 clients, and was involved in sales with a capital value of £9,838,000 and lettings with an annual rental income of £1.6m.

Knight Frank’s key industrial deals during the period included the sale of 105,000 sq ft at Brindley Road, Cardiff early in the year, together with the disposal of 105,000 sq ft in Tafarnaubach Industrial Estate, Tredegar and 61,000 sq ft at Western Industrial Estate, Caerphilly – both of which completed in Q4 and highlighted the continued demand from occupiers for industrial stock.

Matt Phillips, head of the Cardiff office of Knight Frank, said: