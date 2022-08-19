Kier Partners with Air Quality Tech Company to Bring STEM to Welsh Schools

Kier Construction has partnered with south Wales based air quality technology company, Think Air, to bring STEM education to both primary and secondary schools.

The exciting new partnership will see Kier adopt Think Air’s ‘Think Air School Kit’ (TASK), the UK’s first air quality activity kit designed for children and teenagers.

TASK’s interactive experiences help develop STEM skills while also raising awareness of air pollution and the environment – areas in which Kier is committed to driving change, especially among the next generation.

The programme was successfully piloted at Fitzalan High School in Cardiff where Kier is delivering a £64.3m project which will provide state-of-the-art teaching facilities for 1,500 11-16-year-old schoolchildren, plus a sixth form.

TASK will be used to help pupils from Kier’s nominated school gain transferrable STEM skills, while also developing valuable digital literacy skills.

Jason Taylor, regional director for Kier Construction Western & Wales, said:

“We are delighted to team up with Think Air and Fitzalan High School to launch a fun and innovative STEM Kit. “The kits are built using building blocks and measure air quality, temperature, humidity, light and sound. They will be used for primary and secondary year students as part of their STEM clubs and engagement. “Students at the existing school have enjoyed site visits and been involved with the design process for the new school. Throughout this, they have been enthusiastic and have come up with some great ideas. It’s wonderful to see how a construction project can provide so many opportunities to learn and inspire young people on their career journeys of the future”

Rebecca Hemming, Think Air’s head of business development, said:

“I am really pleased that Kier has chosen our Think Air for Schools kit to deliver their STEM learning sessions in schools across south Wales. “Kier’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) fully embraces an approach to leaving a lasting legacy and creating awareness of the different roles STEM learning will lead them to in later life. “It has been lovely working with the team at Kier and, as a Fitzalan alum, I know first-hand how fantastic a school it is. “It was a pleasure to be part of the STEM club and meet the scientists and engineers of the future.”

Fitzalan was procured through SEWSCAP and is being jointly funded by the Welsh Government and Cardiff Council through the Sustainable Communities for Learning Programme.

The STEM educational engagement supports the Well-bring of Future Generations (Wales) Act 2015 and Cardiff Council’s One Planet Cardiff.