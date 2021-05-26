Katy Chamberlain Steps Down as CEO Of Business In Focus After Ground-Breaking Nine Year Stewardship

Katy Chamberlain Steps Down as CEO Of Business In Focus After Ground-Breaking Nine Year Stewardship

Katy Chamberlain is retiring from her role as CEO of Business in Focus, after a nine-year tenure that has seen the pioneering social enterprise double in size, becoming one of the leading providers of business support services in Wales.

Offering expert finance and business advice services as well as a wide range of flexible office, workshop and industrial space, Business in Focus remains committed to it’s goal to support people to start and grow their businesses, whatever their starting point.

“It’s been a wonderful experience” says Katy. “working with an amazing team to build our much-needed offering through recessions, Brexit and a global pandemic – and I’m immensely proud of the way we have developed the complete package to help businesses start, prosper and grow, giving everyone the chance to turn their aspirations and dreams into a successful enterprise.”

Katy joined Business in Focus in 2012, following a successful 20-year career with international accountancy and advisory firm KPMG and four years as CEO of Chwarae Teg, the Welsh charity championing women in the workplace.

She saw her appointment as CEO as:

“Bringing together everything that I had learned in my previous roles, to deliver a vital service to real people, helping build sustainable businesses and inclusive prosperity in our communities and economy.”

Highlights of Katy’s tenure include expanding the Business in Focus property portfolio, first to Merthyr Tydfil, taking occupancy from zero to 100% within eight months, then acquiring an £8 million property portfolio in 2019, expanding the company’s provision of affordable quality accommodation and related support to tenants across the Welsh Valleys as well as the cities of South Wales. The successful launch of three Enterprise Hubs across Wales diversified the provision and proved so popular that the business is now gearing up to open two additional Hubs.

For the last six years, she has led the consortium delivering Welsh Government’s flagship Business Wales Service, supporting start-ups and small and medium sized businesses across Wales. This and other business support services delivered by Business in Focus have been maintained seamlessly during the pandemic, a tribute to the adaptability of the teams moving to home working and their passion for great client service.

Business-in-Focus Chair Geraint Evans paid tribute to Katy’s leadership and achievements:

“The Board and I would like to thank Katy for her great contribution to Business in Focus. She has been instrumental in the success of the company and leaves us in a great position, with our eyes firmly set on the horizon to expand our support for enterprise in creative and inventive ways. Katy leaves with the very best wishes of the Board for a long and happy retirement”

Business-in-Focus now begins the search for a successor to Katy, welcoming applications from visionary business leaders with the blend of qualities and values needed for such an exciting and rewarding opportunity.