Join North Wales Businesses in a £1.4 Million Net Zero Programme

An initiative has been launched to support micro, small or medium-sized businesses in North Wales to realise the benefits of improving their digital and net zero capabilities.

The Green Digital Academy run by Busnes@LlandrilloMenai is in its second year and is set to make an even greater impact with funding and support available for up to 175 companies. Having successfully bid for £1.4 million from the UK Government’s Shared Prosperity Fund, the programme will provide mentoring and support for SMEs to develop a decarbonisation action plan which allows the business to access capital grants.

Busnes@LlandrilloMenai is part of Grŵp Llandrillo Menai and provides training and support to businesses in the region. The project will help owners take action to meet growing consumer demand for environmentally friendly products and services. The aim is to increase profits through reduced production costs and efficiency for the businesses that take part.

Donna Hodgson, Regional Project Manager with Busnes@LlandrilloMenai, is responsible for the Green Digital Academy, she said:

“More and more contract and tender opportunities are asking for carbon reduction policies and evidence of greener practices, but often businesses don’t know where to start. Reducing carbon emissions and remaining commercially viable is a challenge for many. This programme is designed to help businesses prioritise and understand what’s best for them, to look for ways to become more carbon efficient and access grants to implement those solutions. “I would encourage SMEs in any sector to get in touch if they are interested in working with us. The programme is fully funded, and with our support, they can access expert advice and funding to put them on the right track as they plan to reduce carbon in a way that benefits their business and the environment.”

Gethin Jones is Operations Director with Mona Lifting, was one of the first businesses to sign up to the Green Digital Academy, he said:

“The goal for us is to remain commercially viable whilst reducing carbon emissions. Taking part in Green Digital Academy let us do this and helped us learn which parts of the business we need to focus on to achieve net zero. The support has meant we have been able to concentrate on delivering for our customers in the knowledge that experts are looking at how we can reduce our carbon footprint. I’d have no hesitation in encouraging business owners to sign-up.”

Businesses in the counties of Conwy, Denbighshire, Flintshire, Gwynedd and Ynys Môn should contact Busnes@LlandrilloMenai for further information or to take part in the programme. Demand is high so the message is clear – those who are interested should register as soon as possible the fund closes December 2024.