Welsh Businesses Call for Government to Prioritise Skills Development in Upcoming Budget

As we head towards the Chancellor’s Budget today, new research from leading business and financial adviser Grant Thornton UK LLP finds that businesses would like to see government focus on investing in skills and training to support business growth, as the competition for talent intensifies.

The firm’s latest Business Outlook Tracker, which surveyed 600 mid-sized businesses in early February, finds that the policy areas the mid-market would most like prioritised by government are:

• Greater access to/investment in skills and training

• Improvements to infrastructure

• Incentives for employers to invest in R&D.

Supporting skills development also topped the mid-market’s tax policy priorities, with ‘tax incentives for employers to invest in skills’ ranking number one, alongside ‘incentives for green investment’. This was jointly followed by ‘simplification of the UK business tax system’, ‘corporate tax cuts for UK businesses’ and ‘tax incentives for employers to invest in R&D’.

This focus on skills comes as the competition for talent remains fierce in the market and ‘attracting and retaining people’ poses the biggest challenge to mid-sized businesses over the next six months. The research finds that almost three quarters of respondents are facing a shortage in operational (72%), financial (69%) and managerial (69%) roles.

After attracting and retaining people, the next biggest challenges facing the mid-market are ‘meeting changing customer expectations’ and ‘prioritising sustainability’.

The type of government funded support that mid-sized businesses would find most useful to help address these challenges are:

• Grants to support investment in innovation and creating new products and services

• Leadership and management training

• Access to advice and support focused on growth

Lauren Carlyle, Practice Leader for Grant Thornton UK LLP in Wales, said: