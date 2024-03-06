Last Chance for #MEW2024 Tickets

Hundreds of delegates and organisations from the marine renewable energy industry will descend on Swansea in just seven days’ time, as the Marine Energy Wales Conference returns for its sixth edition – don’t miss out on your chance to attend.

This two-day event, held at Swansea Arena, is the UK’s largest event dedicated to marine renewable energy, and brings together representatives from both Welsh and UK Government, energy developers, industry experts, researchers, and policymakers together under one roof.

Attending offers you the chance to network, hear from industry leaders and learn about the policy developments shaping the marine energy landscape both in Wales and globally. It’s also a chance for two whole days of networking.

The Marine Energy Wales (MEW) team has been working for months to put together an exciting programme of sessions and expert panels that cover the latest developments in the wave, tidal and floating offshore wind sectors.

The annual conference is a key calendar event for Marine Energy Wales – a membership organisation set up to coordinate support for the rapidly growing marine renewable industry in Wales.

With over a hundred members, MEW acts as a single point of access for the sector, raising its profile, encouraging engagement, investment and opportunities for research and development.

MEW acts as a voice for the wave, tidal and floating offshore wind (FLOW) industries, and represents and connects project developers, technology developers, test centres, suppliers, academia, and the public sector to help advance the growth and development of the industry and ensure members have access to what they need to progress.

Sign up for Tickets here

View the Programme

Find out about the Speakers