Join a Nation of Food and Drink Innovators at the Blas Cymru / Taste Wales Meet the Buyer Event in October 2025

Food and drink companies from across Wales are being invited by the Welsh Government to register their interest for next year’s Blas Cymru / Taste Wales 2025 brokerage “meet the buyer” event, which will be held at the ICC Wales in Newport.

First launched in 2017 and held on a bi-annual basis since, it has become a signature event for the food and drink industry, bringing together producers, suppliers, buyers, and food industry professionals from across the world.

Organised by Welsh Government’s Food & Drink Wales, previous events have resulted in great economic success, nationally and beyond. With a focus on innovation with the aim of 200 new products to be featured at the 2025 edition, food and drink companies who have SALSA and BRCGS accreditations are being encouraged to register by December 18th now, before it is too late.

Having been victorious in the Dragon’s Pantry competition at the recently held Blas Cymru / Taste Wales conference in Llandudno, one company who will definitely be in attendance is Fungi Foods.

They were part of a quartet of four Rising Star businesses that have been assisted by the Welsh Government’s Cywain programme – the others being Crwst, Grounds for Good and Hive Mind – who had just six minutes each to pitch their products to a panel of industry experts. In what was a very close contest, Fungi Foods emerged as the winner with their lion’s mane mushroom product. The judges praised it for its eye-catching packaging, versatility across categories, and strong alignment with the health-focused trends dominating today’s markets.

As the winning entry, Fungi Foods will now benefit from advice and guidance from industry experts in the lead-up to the Blas Cymru / Taste Wales 2025 brokerage.

Fungi Foods founder Gareth Griffith-Swain said:

“We were delighted to win the Dragon’s Pantry competition and are really looking forward to next year’s brokerage meet the buyer event. Having the help and guidance from experts will prove invaluable for us, as we really want to make the most of the opportunities that come from being able to put our products in front of some of the leading people in the industry. “We are confident in the incredible versatility and numerous health benefits that our products can offer, and we’re grateful for the opportunities and support that we’re receiving through Welsh Government to help us get our product out to a wider audience.”

One of the main features of the brokerage will be the attendance of some of the leading industry and retail buyers from across the world.

One of those will be Ross Taylor of Creed Foodservice, who said:

“As in previous years, I’m sure the upcoming Blas Cymru / Taste Wales 2025 brokerage event will be a resounding success. I always look forward to attending the event and seeing the passion and vision of Welsh food and drink producers. “It is not by accident that the industry is on an upward trajectory in terms of its growth. It’s also good to see the innovation taking place in Wales at the moment, and it will be particularly interesting to see what new products will be coming on to market, and how these align with wider industry trends, such as health and sustainability.”

Welsh food and drink companies who have the necessary SALSA and BRCGS accreditations can apply to take part by emailing foodanddrinkwales@mentera.cymru. The application window closes on 18 December 2024.