Johnsey Estates Expands Network of EV Charging Points at Mamhilad Park Estate

Johnsey Estates (UK) Limited has completed the installation of 12 EV charging points at Mamhilad Park Estate.
The 12 new 22Kwh type two connectors have been provided by Easee One and Rolec and a further two existing EV charging points have been upgraded to 22 Kwh. All are compatible with every type of electric car.
James Crawford, Chief Executive of Johnsey Estates said:
“This is an important year for us as we mark the 75th anniversary of Mamhilad Park Estate. Throughout this time, our thriving business community has been underpinned by our continued investment in our facilities, ranging from the workspace that we provide to the landscaped grounds, free car parking, on-site café, gym and nursery. The availability of affordable and reliable EV charging points for our occupiers and visitors is just another example of how we’re investing in the long-term sustainable future of Mamhilad.”