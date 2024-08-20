Jobs fairs to be held in Abergavenny and Caldicot

Monmouthshire County Council will host a pair of job and employment fairs next month.

The fairs will take place on September 12 and 19, with the former at Abergavenny Market Hall and the latter at Caldicot Choir Hall.

The fairs will provide a chance for attendees to meet local employers from sectors including:

Care

Construction

Hospitality

Logistics

Retail

Employment support and training opportunities will also be available.

The Abergavenny event will take place at the Market Hall between 10am and 1pm on Thursday, 12 September.

The Caldicot event will take place at the Choir Hall between 10am and 1pm on Thursday, 19 September.

Cllr Paul Griffiths, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Planning and Economic Development, said: