Jobs fairs to be held in Abergavenny and Caldicot

Monmouthshire County Council will host a pair of job and employment fairs next month.
The fairs will take place on September 12 and 19, with the former at Abergavenny Market Hall and the latter at Caldicot Choir Hall.
The fairs will provide a chance for attendees to meet local employers from sectors including:
- Care
- Construction
- Hospitality
- Logistics
- Retail
Employment support and training opportunities will also be available.
The Abergavenny event will take place at the Market Hall between 10am and 1pm on Thursday, 12 September.
The Caldicot event will take place at the Choir Hall between 10am and 1pm on Thursday, 19 September.
Cllr Paul Griffiths, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Planning and Economic Development, said:
“Jobs fairs are an excellent way to meet potential employers and to get your name out there.
“Why not come along to the job fair in Caldicot or Abergavenny and see what is on offer.
“You never know, you could meet your new employer.”