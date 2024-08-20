Cardiff Capital Region  |

Subscribe to the monthly newsletter updates

Subscribe to Newsletter
Venture Graduate BNW Banner
Openreach section sidebar
Banc-sidebar-advert-425px-x-255px_GIF
20 August 2024
Cardiff Capital Region

Jobs fairs to be held in Abergavenny and Caldicot

Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0


Monmouthshire County Council will host a pair of job and employment fairs next month.

The fairs will take place on September 12 and 19, with the former at Abergavenny Market Hall and the latter at Caldicot Choir Hall.

The fairs will provide a chance for attendees to meet local employers from sectors including:

  • Care
  • Construction
  • Hospitality
  • Logistics
  • Retail

Employment support and training opportunities will also be available.

The Abergavenny event will take place at the Market Hall between 10am and 1pm on Thursday, 12 September.

The Caldicot event will take place at the Choir Hall between 10am and 1pm on Thursday, 19 September.

Cllr Paul Griffiths, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Planning and Economic Development, said:

“Jobs fairs are an excellent way to meet potential employers and to get your name out there.

“Why not come along to the job fair in Caldicot or Abergavenny and see what is on offer.

“You never know, you could meet your new employer.”



Columns & Features:
Guest Author
2 August 2024

Working with Academic Expertise Brings Innovation to Life
Finance
6 June 2024

Why I Believe in Fintech for Good
Innovation / Tech
28 May 2024

Why Wales is a Growing Epicentre for the Games Industry

More CCR Columns & Features

Related Posts:

Business News Wales //