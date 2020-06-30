Jobs and Training Must be Top Priority for Economic Recovery in Wales

Dame Carolyn Fairbairn, CBI Director-General and Ian Price, the CBI’s Wales Director, have written to First Minister Mark Drakeford.

They urge him to put jobs and training, especially for young people, at the heart of economic recovery plans.

Businesses recognise the need to prioritise health and adapt to new ways of working following the Covid-19 crisis. But that must not delay urgently implementing an ambitious recovery plan that responds to the scale of the economic challenge Wales faces.

As people begin returning to work safely, two priorities stand out: jobs and investment. Unemployment is the biggest threat to livelihoods and must not be allowed to scar communities across the country. We know unemployment falls unevenly, so future policy must be geared towards reversing rather than entrenching inequality. Meanwhile, business investment must bounce back fast to create the jobs of the future and address Wales’s poor productivity performance.

CBI Wales has laid out an ambitious, health-first, recovery plan that would help secure a jobs-rich, fair and sustainable future for the economy:

Make job creation, skills training and opportunities, especially for young people, the top priority.

Specific proposals include: In order to deliver on the Economy Minister’s pledge that everyone over the age of 16 will be offered support and advice to find work, the government will need to expand existing upskilling and retraining initiatives such as Working Wales, ReAct and scaling up PACE to increase the speed at which people can move between roles and sectors to match demand.

Invest in the green economy to create new jobs, investment and a more sustainable future.

Support the Future Generation Commission’s call for specific proposals to grow our green economy: retrofitting all homes with a high standard of energy efficiency; expanding and quickening the deployment of electric vehicle charging networks, help Welsh firms build resilient supply chains and incentivise remote working for those employees that wish to do so.

Kick-start demand and boost competitiveness.

Specific proposals include: introducing a time-limited scrappage scheme to incentivise the take-up of electric vehicles, extending business rates relief to mid-sized businesses in all sectors to help them press ahead with paused innovation projects and accelerating shovel-ready construction projects.

(Full recommendations are outlined in the letter copied below)

Ian Price, CBI Wales Director, said: