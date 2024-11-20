JLL Appointed Advisor for Sale of Prime UK Student Accommodation Portfolio

Global real estate services firm JLL has been appointed as advisor on a sale of Fusion Group's prime UK student accommodation portfolio.

JLL is seeking funding partners for an initial group of four PBSA assets, with the potential for a longer strategic relationship with Fusion to expand their collection of market-leading properties. The portfolio comprises four prime assets located in Cardiff (706 beds), Birmingham (622 beds), Loughborough (541 beds) and Glasgow (619 beds).

The portfolio is characterised by its prime locations, high-quality amenities, and strong ESG credentials. All assets are targeting BREEAM Excellent ratings, showcasing their high environmental performance. The properties will feature state-of-the-art facilities including fitness centres, communal study spaces, social hubs, and outdoor recreational areas.

Nigel Henry, CEO of Fusion Group, said:

“The launch of the next phase of developments, alongside our living sector operating platform, underscores our commitment to delivering a consistent experience from development to operations. With these new projects, as well as our current developments set to open in September 2025 and 2026, we are expanding our portfolio to 6,000 beds under the Fusion brand and operating platform, with an AUM exceeding £1.3 billion. Fusion emphasises design for positive living, and these latest strategic moves mean we can ensure that our communities continue to receive the same quality and attention that we put into designing and building them.”

Huw Forrest, Head of UK Student Housing at JLL, said: