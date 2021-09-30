Is this the Smallest Shop for Sale in South Wales?

Businesses will need to think small to take advantage of what is thought to be the smallest shop for sale in South Wales.

The Central Buildings, High Street, Blackwood, property, squeezed in between a shoe shop and an opticians, measures a measly 11.5 sq m (123.7 sq ft.)

In fact you'd probably need your eyes tested to find the property and perhaps a shoe horn to fit into the secure space.

But Debra Bisley, of Newport-based Paul Fosh Auctions, is confident the unique space, which is just four and a half feet wide with a depth of 28 feet, will be just the right fit for a small business with big ideas.

Debra, who has handled the sale of a haunted pub and a disused undertaker's parlour in recent months for the property auctioneers, says the property is by far the most compact she has handled.

Measuring the pocket-sized property Debra said:

“We believe that this is surely the smallest shop currently for sale in South Wales. There can't be many smaller shops for sale in south Wales. Although it's small it's in an ideal spot for the right business.”

Debra, who didn't need to stretch to measure the width, says an enterprising business could make a sweet success of the property and a new venture may not turn into a pipe dream.

“The shuttered shop has previously traded as a vape shop, a sweets stall and as a sandwich bar. The possibilities for the space may not be endless but with some imagination it could become perhaps a takeaway coffee shop, card shop, small boutique or perhaps a mobile phone repair outlet or bijou beauty salon or nail bar. “The shop, sandwiched between ShoeZone and Specsavers and with a range of independent and national traders nearby, has a kitchenette at the back so there's a start for the entrepreneurial cafe owner at least.” “Ideally located on the thriving High Street of Blackwood, this property benefits from plenty of footfall.”

Listed with a guide price of £27,000, 165 High Street, Blackwood which, due to its low rateable value is exempt from business rates, is being offered for sale by Paul Fosh Auctions with online bidding starting at 12 noon, on October 19.