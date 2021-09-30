Dulas Joins United Nations Race to Zero Campaign

Welsh renewables company Dulas has declared its commitment to become net zero by 2050. It has joined the ‘United Nations Race to Zero Campaign’, a global initiative intended to mobilise those outside of national government to take their own steps towards carbon zero.

Joining the scheme means that the company has committed to halving its greenhouse gas emissions before 2030 and achieving net zero emissions before 2050. It will have to measure and disclose its progress on an annual basis.

The objective of the ‘Race to Zero’ campaign is to send governments around the world a resounding signal that business, cities, regions and investors are united in meeting the Paris goals to limit global warming set back in 2015.

MD Ruth Chapman comments:

“We are proud to be recognised by the United Nations Race to Zero campaign, and join governments, businesses, cities, regions, and universities around the world that share the same mission. Our roots in developing humanitarian technology mean that this is something we feel very strongly about and will commit ourselves to fully. We are currently working on our Net Zero Statement and plan which will set out our intentions.”

Business Development Manager, Donald Speirs echoed this: