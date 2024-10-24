IoD Wales to Host Winter Lunches in North and South Wales

The Institute of Directors (IoD) Wales is set to hold Winter Lunch events in North and South Wales.

The organisation’s South Wales event will take place at Hensol Castle on November 29, from 12pm to 4pm. It will bring together directors, business leaders, and entrepreneurs for an afternoon of networking, knowledge-sharing, and inspiration.

Attendees will be treated to a two-course lunch and will feature a keynote address from Jon Bridge, the award-winning CEO of Welsh brewing company, S.A. Brain & Co. Ltd (Brains).

Jon, a leader in transformational change, will share his experience of guiding the company through significant organisational restructuring, strategic refinancing, and corporate governance, with a focus on placing people at the heart of business strategy.

Jo Price, IoD Wales Nations Manager, said:

“The IoD Wales Winter Lunch is always a highlight in our calendar, providing a unique opportunity for business leaders to come together, build valuable connections, and gain insights from some of the most inspirational voices in business. We are delighted to welcome Jon Bridge as our guest speaker, whose expertise and leadership in the face of transformation will no doubt leave our attendees inspired.”

The event is sponsored by Toward, a Cardiff-based brand and design agency delivering strategic and creative brand experiences that help organisations move forward.

Mike Jordan, Managing Director at Toward, said:

“The IoD Winter Lunch is more than just a seasonal event; it’s an opportunity for leaders from various sectors to come together to share ideas, insights, and aspirations. For Toward Studio, this sponsorship is a chance to engage directly with these leaders and emphasise how creative services can be the spark for business success. In a world where innovation and creativity are key to standing out, we believe it is essential to showcase how our industry is more valuable than ever.”

Meanwhile, the IoD’s North Wales Winter Lunch will take place at a larger venue this year – the historic Wynnstay Arms in Ruabon – on Friday, December 6 from 12pm to 4pm.

It will feature two guest speakers from the world of Welsh football: Noel Mooney, CEO of the Football Association of Wales (FAW), and Kelly Davies, Chair of the Cymru Football Foundation and award-winning social entrepreneur.

They will offer insights into the connection of sports leadership, social impact, and business innovation.

Jo said:

“We are absolutely delighted to be hosting the IoD North Wales Winter Lunch at Wynnstay Arms this year, a larger venue that reflects the increasing demand for this event. The combination of Noel Mooney and Kelly Davies as guest speakers will bring a fresh perspective to leadership and innovation, making this our biggest and most exciting Winter Lunch in North Wales yet.”

Noel Mooney brings a wealth of experience in football leadership, having led the FAW through a period of remarkable progress both on and off the pitch. His background with UEFA and the Football Association of Ireland adds to his deep understanding of the business of sports.

Kelly Davies, an award-winning social entrepreneur, will share her extensive experience in using sport as a platform for social change, with highlights from her work with Ashoka and her leadership in various social enterprises. Her vision for the future of Welsh football, particularly through the Cymru Football Foundation, will provide invaluable insights for attendees.

Event sponsors the Reserve Forces' and Cadets' Association (RFCA) in Wales supports the IoD North Wales Winter Lunch and plays a vital role in fostering connections between the Armed Forces and the business community.

RFCA Wales promotes the benefits of employing reservists and veterans, helps businesses understand the value of the Armed Forces Covenant, and supports the development of young people through cadet schemes. By sponsoring this event, RFCA Wales aims to highlight the valuable leadership, skills, and discipline that members of the Armed Forces bring to the workplace, encouraging collaboration between military and civilian sectors.

Tickets are available for the Hensol Castle event here

and for the Wynnstay Arms event here