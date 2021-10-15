IoD Wales‘ 2021 Call for Top Directors Ends in One Week

There’s only one week left to enter this year’s Institute of Directors (IoD) Wales’ Director of the Year Awards.

In partnership with Cardiff Business School, the deadline for its annual search for the nation’s highest achieving business leaders is end of play Friday 22 October.

Open to both members and non-members, the Director of the Year Awards 2021 seek to reward the successes of directors representing a wide spectrum of businesses, organisations and sectors the length and breadth of Wales.

The awards recognise the outstanding achievements and leadership of directors in Wales across 11 categories:

Director of the Year – Non-Executive – sponsored by Acorn Executive Search

Director of the Year – Innovation – sponsored by ACCA Wales

Director of the Year – Young – sponsored by Sony Technology Centre

Director of the Year – Public/Third Sector – sponsorship available

Director of the Year – Skills Development – sponsored by Educ8

Director of the Year – Start-Up Business – sponsored by Darwin Gray

Director of the Year – Equality, Diversity & Inclusion – sponsored by Legal & General

Director of the Year – Family Business – sponsored by Tantrwm

Director of the Year – Corporate Responsibility – sponsored by Welsh Government

Director of the Year – Small to Medium Business – sponsored by Development Bank of Wales

Social Value and Sustainability Impact – sponsorship available

All Welsh category winners will then be shortlisted for the UK-wide Director of the Year Finals in London, providing the opportunity for recognition on the national stage.

With sponsors including Cardiff Business School, Educ8, Sony Technology Centre, Legal & General, ACCA Wales, Darwin Gray, Welsh Government, Acorn Executive Search, Development Bank of Wales and Tantrwm in the fold, the awards will yet again be a celebration of all things achieved by directors, during what has understandably been a very challenging 18 months.

The Director of The Year Awards are open to both members and non-members, for more information on the awards and how to enter please visit https://www.iod.com/events-community/regions/wales