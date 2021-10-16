Wales Rural Vision Podcast Series Episode 9 – Rural Housing

This series of podcasts discusses key challenges facing rural Wales and priorities for policy identified in the Rural Vision for Wales produced by the WLGA Rural Forum in collaboration with the Centre for Welsh Politics and Society at Aberystwyth University as part of the Horizon 2020 ROBUST project.

In this episode Carwyn Jones is joined by guests Cllr Dyfrig Siencyn, Leader, Gwynedd County Council, Dr Simon Brooks, Author, ‘Second Homes: Developing New Policies in Wales’ report, and Keith Henson, Rural Housing Enabler, Barcud to focus on housing in rural Wales and how the supply and affordability of housing can be managed to meet community needs.