IoD and Educ8 Announce Partnership to Inspire the Next Generation of Business Leaders

The Institute of Directors (IoD) has announced a partnership with the Educ8 Group to inspire, upskill, and develop the next generation of business leaders in Wales.

Established in 2004 by Chairman Colin Tucker, Educ8 provides Apprenticeship Programmes in a range of sectors for a customer base of learners and employers including the Institute of Leadership and Management (ILM) Management Qualifications for future leaders and managers. The privately owned company has been listed in the Sunday Times Top 100 Best Companies to Work for since 2014 and are acknowledged to be the foremost providers of leadership and management training in Wales.

As a consequence of the IoD partnership all managers enrolling on ILM Management Level 5 with the Educ8 Group will benefit from Associate Membership with the IoD; establishing a journey of professional development that will support future leaders, decision-makers and influencers with the skills required for effective leadership and management.

Grant Santos, CEO of Educ8, said:

“For Wales and its businesses to thrive, it is essential that employees and their managers have the right skills and capabilities to adapt and deliver in challenging times. This should be a core part of any people strategy, now more than ever. Investment in people is critical for us to be able to build back better. Globally, leadership and management skills are those most in demand, reinforcing the pressing need to equip our managers in Wales, as leaders of the future, with the tools they need to compete on an international stage. By doing so we can ensure a prosperous future for Wales today and beyond.”

Ann Nicholas, Customer Account Director of the Educ8 Group continued:

“The IoD is the only institute in the world to offer internationally recognised qualifications designed by directors, for directors under Royal Charter. As an associate member of the IoD myself I am pleased to extend the opportunity to our Educ8 learners who will benefit professionally from elevated learning, professional development opportunities as well as access to the phenomenal experience of the IoD’s diverse membership. It’s a really exciting opportunity that reflects our commitment to developing great talent for the benefit of businesses, communities and Wales as a whole.”

Robert Lloyd Griffiths, Director of the IoD in Wales said: