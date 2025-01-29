Investment Zone to ‘Transform North Wales into Hub of Advanced Manufacturing Excellence’

The Wrexham and Flintshire Investment Zone is set to focus on the area’s strengths in advanced manufacturing and is expected to crowd in £1 billion of private investment over a decade.

Confirmation of the focus for the Investment Zone (IZ) came in Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ speech on the UK Government’s plans to kickstart economic growth.

Flintshire County Council, Wrexham County Borough Council, Ambition North Wales and partners welcomed the announcement, saying the investment of up to £160 million over 10 years would have far-reaching benefits, extending across North Wales and beyond.

The commitment aims to enhance and grow a globally significant advanced manufacturing cluster, which will be delivered in partnership with the North Wales Corporate Joint Committee – known as Ambition North Wales, Flintshire Council and Wrexham Council.

Backed by the likes of Airbus and JCB, the IZ is expected to create up to 6,000 jobs and attract £1 billion of private investment.

The IZ’s interventions will be focused around sites in:

Deeside and Deeside industrial estate which houses Tata Steel and Toyota;

Hawarden Airport, where Airbus is based;

Llay Industrial Estate – which houses a number of key aerospace businesses;

Wrexham Industrial Estate – which houses a wide range of advanced manufacturing business, including JCB.

In a joint statement, Cllr. Mark Pritchard, Leader, Wrexham County Borough Council and Chair, North Wales Corporate Joint Committee and North Wales Economic Ambition Board and Cllr. Dave Hughes, Leader, Flintshire County Council, Member of the North Wales Corporate Joint Committee and North Wales Economic Ambition Board, said:

“The Investment Zone is poised to transform the region into a hub of advanced manufacturing excellence, making it an extremely attractive prospect for investors and inward investment. The potential £160 million funding package isn't just a short-term boost, it's a decade-long pledge to continuously invest in the region's infrastructure and will create thousands of high-quality sustainable jobs. For investors, this means a stable, supportive environment where their businesses can thrive – creating a cornerstone of economic development in the region. “It’s an exciting time, and we would like to thank the UK and Welsh Governments for their vision and commitment to North East Wales. “We’re also very grateful to the many local employers, organisations and individuals who’ve helped bring the Investment Zone closer to reality – we’ve had some incredible people working on this project and their continued support will be crucial.”

The IZ will provide support, infrastructure and targeted incentives designed to attract and sustain businesses.

Alwen Williams, Interim Chief Executive, North Wales Corporate Joint Committee, said:

“The potential of this Investment Zone is immense – securing a way to leverage the growth of advanced manufacturing businesses over the next decade. It will not only enable the development of key sites, but also the infrastructure needed to effectively deliver them, alongside the skilled workforce required to make those sites a success. “Crucially for us, sustainability is also at the heart of future plans, with partners committing to align developments with green manufacturing principles, creating high-skilled jobs and driving economic growth while also protecting our environment. This is a hugely positive opportunity for North Wales, and I am excited about the possibilities it holds.”

Mark Turner, JCB’s Chief Operating Officer, said:

“JCB has been a prominent feature of the industrial and economic landscape in Wrexham and Flintshire for over 45 years. Innovation is the lifeblood of our business and we welcome the creation of an Investment Zone in North Wales and hope that it will attract many other businesses to the area. As an advanced manufacturer of precision engineering components, JCB Transmissions looks forward to other advanced manufacturing businesses coming to the area. This could go a long way towards building the supply chain resilience of existing manufacturing businesses in the area, such as JCB. “We place a lot of values on skills in our business and we look forward to the Investment Zone positively supporting skills development in the future. JCB continues to invest in our business in Wrexham and the IZ announcement bodes well for the economic development of the area in the future.”

Tim Knowles, Founder and Managing Director of FI Real Estate Management, said:

“As an investor in Wrexham for almost 20 years, we’re delighted to see the announcement that Wrexham and Flintshire will receive Advanced Manufacturing Investment Zone status, with three of our schemes on Wrexham Industrial Estate – Wrexham 1M, Wrexham 152, and Bridgeway Centre – forming part of the designated zone. “Across these sites, we’ll be investing £115 million to create new, high-quality industrial accommodation, supporting the creation of over 1,000 new jobs and delivering an estimated economic value of £1.2 billion in Wrexham over the next 10 years. “This is a significant milestone for North Wales, and we look forward to working in partnership with stakeholders to leverage this opportunity for strategic investment in the area, helping to supercharge the region’s advanced manufacturing sector. “In collaboration with local authorities and wider stakeholders, we need to ensure that we capitalise on all the opportunities this moment brings. We’ve long recognised the potential for North Wales to become a thriving hub for innovation, and we’re excited that our developments can play an important part in this next chapter.”

The UK Government said it was also working with the Welsh Government to ensure the benefits of growth can be felt across Wales, including by partnering on the Industrial Strategy to support Wales’ sectoral strengths.

Welsh Secretary Jo Stevens said: