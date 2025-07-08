Business Leaders Back Wrexham’s £200m City of Culture Bid

Business leaders are throwing their weight behind Wrexham’s bid to be crowned the UK’s City of Culture for 2029.

Their backing came at a meeting of Wrexham Business Professionals where Ken Skates MS, the Welsh Government’s Minister for North Wales and Transport, struck an optimistic note, saying: “The stars are aligning perfectly for us.”

Wrexham had bid to become this year's City of Culture but lost out to Bradford, which is estimated to have seen a £700 million boost from the title.

Now Wrexham County Borough Council, supported by the Welsh Government, is bidding again.

Mr Skates, the MS for Clwyd South, told the meeting at Maesgwyn Hall:

“The City of Culture campaign is a huge opportunity to draw in investment of £200 million, boosting local pride and in terms of the value of local, national and global exposure. “It can bring new employment opportunities with thousands of new jobs, improve transport links locally and nationally with massive benefits to Wrexham and the whole of North Wales. “I want to appeal to you to support this ambitious bid no matter what happens in next year’s Senedd elections.”

He added:

“In four years’ time the new Wrexham Gateway will be operational, bringing huge new investment into the county borough and benefiting it and the whole of North Wales with the Welsh Government poised to pump a huge amount of money into improving North Wales’s transport infrastructure. “It represents a massive commitment to targeted infrastructure improvements which will link Wrexham and North Wales with the Metro regions of Liverpool and Manchester. “By 2029 we will see Wrexham’s railway station redeveloped, new office and leisure blocks, a transport interchange, an events space and a green corridor into the city centre. “Not long ago we’d be celebrating if Wrexham got a new M&S and now look at what we’re on the verge of. “The football team is repeatedly winning promotion and with your support Wrexham can be crowned City of Culture too.”

The campaign was mapped out by Wrexham City of Culture Bid Director Amanda Davies.

She said:

“This would be worth a shedload of money for Wrexham and for its cultural regeneration. The City of Culture competition is run by the UK Government’s Department of Culture, Media and Sport every four years and winning it has made a phenomenal difference to Bradford . “Wrexham made the final four and we’ve been told we were runners-up to Bradford. We came from nowhere. We were the dark horses but the rise of Wrexham in the last few years has been phenomenal and this is what wining the City of Culture would build on. “Winning would mean £200 million for Wrexham from the UK Government. There are areas of Wrexham that are in dire need of support and that’s where we can make a difference and that would be transformational. “The winner of the City of Culture will be announced next May. Liverpool was the European City of Culture, Bradford won the British title and for both it was transformational – why can’t Wrexham get a bit of that? “It will be a game-changer and will show the world what we can do. We know how good we are. Now we need everyone to back Wrexham.”

Caroline Platt, Managing Director of Platts Agricultural Ltd, of Llay, said:

“Wrexham has a very strong case and this is about getting behind the bid and keeping the momentum going. “It would be huge for us to win. It would encourage talent to the area and help fill the skills gap while helping us retain staff and create more job opportunities.”

Ian Edwards, a leading member of Wrexham Business Professionals, said:

”Winning the title has to be beneficial for anyone running a business in Wrexham. “It would mean huge improvements in our transport infrastructure in the city and in North Wales as a whole and connectivity is really important but it would also have a wider benefit to the North West of England if Wrexham can pull it off.”

Support also came Louise Harper, another leading member of the group, who said: