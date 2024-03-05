Invest in Wales business Reception Launches Anglesey Freeport and Celtic Freeport

Over 150 guests from across the business, banks and the developer community and the UK and Welsh Governments joined Anglesey Freeport and the Celtic Freeport at an evening reception – Invest in Wales – held at the Institute of Directors (IoD) on Pall Mall on Thursday 29 February, as part of Wales Week London.

The reception received speeches from the Secretary of State for Wales, Rt Hon David TC Davies MP and Welsh Government Minister for Finance and Local Government, Rebecca Evans MS, alongside contributions from the Rt Hon Stephen Crabb MP, Chair of the Welsh Affairs Select Committee, David Gwynne, Interim CEO, Celtic Freeport, and Anglesey Freeport partners Dylan Williams, CEO of Anglesey County Council and Ian Davies, Head Of UK Port Authorities at Stena Line.

Rt Hon David TC Davies MP, Secretary of State for Wales, said:

“I was delighted to attend the reception and to support the work of the Anglesey and Celtic Freeports. The UK Government is really proud of our investment of £52 million and we know that the two Welsh freeports are vital to our mission to create jobs and spread prosperity. “I believe that Wales can be at the forefront of the UK’s net zero transition, and both Welsh Freeports have a crucial role to play in making that a reality. Anglesey boasts some of the world’s most cutting-edge advances in sustainable technology and energy production and the Celtic Freeport has the potential to develop new manufacturing facilities and major port infrastructure to support the roll-out of floating offshore wind in the Celtic Sea. “The future is very bright and I look forward to seeing progress towards these goals.”

In a video address to the event, Welsh Government Finance and Local Government Minister, Rebecca Evans MS, said

“the strengths of Port Talbot, Milford Haven and Anglesey stand Wales in good stead to make a huge contribution to Welsh and UK targets on green energy and on trade including exports. The Celtic and Anglesey Freeports can be the catalysts to capitalise on these unique strengths.”

“The market interest in our green investment and innovation corridor continues in South West Wales to grow”, commented David Gwynne, Interim CEO, Celtic Freeport. He added: “This is a seminal moment as we prepare our development platform to land the substantial supply chain value from nascent green industries such as floating offshore wind, the hydrogen economy and sustainable fuels.”

Ian Davies, Head of UK Port Authorities at Stena Line, added:

“Being here tonight and seeing the enthusiasm from such a diverse pool of businesses is testament to the opportunity which is Anglesey Freeport. It is clear to me that there is enormous appetite from enterprise to work with us as we progress our freeport project, bringing new industries and greater employment opportunities to the people of Anglesey, while also boosting our competitive advantage and solidifying the Port of Holyhead as a gateway of international trade. We have already begun the process of clearing our Freeport sites as they ready for re-development, and I’m incredibly excited to work with all industry leaders here this evening as we progress our plans for the future.”

Dylan Williams, CEO of Isle of Anglesey County Council, said: