Invertek Drives to Create 250 New Jobs Over the Next Five Years

Invertek Drives to Create 250 New Jobs Over the Next Five Years

At least 250 new jobs are anticipated to be created over the next five years by Invertek Drives Ltd at its global headquarters and manufacturing facility at Welshpool, Powys, UK, the company has announced.

The roles will be in its Innovation team, production, and other business areas of the company as it continues to invest in the design and production of its energy-saving variable frequency drives used to control electric motors. It will also significantly expand the development of careers through its college and graduate training programmes.

It comes after the company, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, revealed 45% year-on-year sales growth in 2022, with a turnover total of £76.3 million.

Earlier this year Invertek announced plans to build a new Innovation Centre and HQ adjacent to its site at Welshpool, Powys, having acquired the land from the Welsh Government, where it will develop next-generation electric motor control technology.

The company has already increased employment significantly in recent years, with 380 people currently employed at its UK base.

The company’s Optidrive variable frequency drives are used globally to control electric motors used in most industries and sectors. Applications include refrigeration, HVAC, material handling, ventilation, and motion control.

They are supporting the need to reduce energy use in such applications, which cuts costs and associated harmful emissions, such as CO2, supporting the need to reduce climate change.

Adrian Ellam, CEO of Invertek Drives Ltd, said:

“We’re already in the process of building a 2,750sq metre extension to our existing 5,500sq metre manufacturing and distribution facility which will allow us to increase production capacity to more than 1.2 million units annually. This will come on stream in early 2024. “As a result of this, we’ll be creating a range of roles in the areas of production, distribution, and manufacturing engineering to support this. “In addition, we will are planning to significantly expand our Innovation and Research and Development teams to create next generation electric motor control technology. This includes a new Innovation and HQ Centre at our UK base. This is planned to be completed in early 2025.”

A planning application for the centre is in the process of final preparations before submission.

Shaun Dean, Chairman of Invertek Drives Ltd and Senior Vice President of its parent company, Sumitomo Drive Technologies, Ltd (SHI), said the investment demonstrated the ongoing commitment of SHI to Invertek and this “green energy” segment of the Group.

“Since Invertek was acquired in 2019 SHI has invested more than £30 million into the business at Welshpool. We have an amazing team and facility that is a world-leader in the development and manufacturing of variable frequency drive technology, here in the UK.” “The demand for global energy reduction highlights the importance of variable frequency drives in accurately controlling electric motors for optimal efficiency.” “We anticipate significant growth in this area, and this supports SHI’s global commitment to solving environmental and social solutions through its products and services”. “It’s an exciting time at Invertek Drives and we’re proud to be creating good quality, long-term employment and Global career opportunities at our Welshpool HQ where we have a committed team.”

In June Invertek Drives celebrated its 25th anniversary with the official opening of a new Global Application and Training Centre at its HQ. The Japanese Ambassador to the UK, His Excellency Mr Hajime Hayashi, and UK Foreign Secretary, James Cleverly MP, attended the ceremony and toured the site.

The company, which exports 95% of its products, has sales and service partners in more than 80 countries throughout the world.