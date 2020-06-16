Inspirational CEO Wanted to Lead the Pembrokeshire Tourism Industry

Stunning Pembrokeshire is looking for an inspirational leader for their new Destination Management Organisation, who can help drive recovery and growth in what is one of the county’s key economic sectors.

Pembrokeshire’s new Destination Management Organisation ‘Visit Pembrokeshire’, are looking for an inspirational CEO to lead tourism in the county. The newly created role offers the opportunity to lead the first organisation of its type in Wales that aims to ensure a strong sustainable future full of exciting possibilities to do things differently.

This high-profile and complex role is perfect for an experienced and empowering leader, who is able to drive the organisation to deliver challenging goals within the tourism sector.

Pembrokeshire is one of the UKs premier tourism destinations, with more Blue Flag beaches than any other county and one of the world’s top walking routes – the 186 mile Pembrokeshire Coast Path. As well as its world-famous coastline the county also offers some of the biggest attractions in Wales and numerous sites that bring the county’s extraordinary history, culture and heritage to life.

Visit Pembrokeshire will focus on a range of diverse activities including tourism leadership and advocacy, destination marketing, campaign and project delivery, industry liaison and support, research and intelligence, and event support.

Are you the right person to lead Visit Pembrokeshire?

If you think so, see the full job advert here.