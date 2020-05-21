Innovative Distance Learning Training for Cardiff’s Teachers

Innovative training has been developed to assist Cardiff's teachers in continuing to provide education and learning to children and young people during school closures, caused by COVID-19.

The partnership project between Cardiff Council and The Open University is the first of its kind in Wales and will provide support, advice and training to teachers on ways to implement distance learning.

Delivered via an online seminar, a series of areas will be covered which aim to assist teachers in providing ways to approach and deliver best learning outcomes for both primary and secondary age pupils, whilst schools remain closed.

Cabinet Member for Education, Employment and Skills, Cllr Sarah Merry said:

“This is a unique and challenging time for everyone, particularly our children and young people whose lives have changed drastically following the closure of schools. “With disruption to routine and the decrease of social interaction with friends, it is even more important that they continue to be provided with education and learning opportunities wherever possible. “This latest forward thinking initiative, will aim to provide a platform so that the city's teachers can access the resources and knowledge required, to enable them to continue to teach during the current health crisis.”

The Open University is a partner of The Cardiff Commitment, Cardiff Council's initiative to bring the public and private sectors together, working in partnership to connect young people to the range of opportunities available in the world of work.

Cardiff Commitment aims is to ensure that all young people in the city eventually secure a job that enables them to reach their full potential whilst contributing to the economic growth of the city.

Louise Casella, Director of The Open University in Wales said:

“For over 50 years, The Open University has been a front runner in distance learning, and since the early 2000s, most of our teaching has been done online. The sudden closure of schools across Wales has created an increased demand for online teaching methods, which is why we're pleased to have been able to put this partnership in place with Cardiff Council so quickly. “We're proud to be a part of The Cardiff Commitment, and look forward to working with Cardiff Council and employers over the coming months to help more young people in work and show them the benefits of lifelong learning.”

