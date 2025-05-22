Innovation is at the Heart of Sustainable Growth in Wales

In Wales, sustainability is more than just a buzzword. It is something we are actively building into our economy, our communities and our everyday business practices. As a nation, we’ve set clear and ambitious goals – backed by legislation such as the Well-being of Future Generations Act – and we’re beginning to see real progress.

At Mentera, we believe that innovation is key to delivering a greener and more resilient Wales. We work with businesses of all sizes to help them embrace sustainable thinking and take practical steps to improve how they manage resources, reduce waste and operate with long-term environmental responsibility in mind.

Some of the most exciting progress is happening in sectors that have long been part of the Welsh economy. Agriculture is one such example. Through our work with Farming Connect, we support farmers to explore everything from regenerative practices to smart water management. Farmers like Dai Evershed in Ceredigion are leading the way, adopting smart sensor technology to monitor water use and reduce emissions. His system has not only improved farm operations but also enhanced animal welfare and resilience. It's a practical demonstration of how technology and tradition can work hand in hand.

The food and drink sector also continues to stand out. Across Wales, producers are not only improving their products but rethinking how those products are made, packaged and delivered. Grounds for Good, a business founded by Dr Rosie Oretti, has developed an entire product range using repurposed coffee waste. It’s an inspiring example of how business leaders can tackle environmental challenges in ways that also create value for customers and communities.

Both Dai and Rosie have been supported through programmes run by Mentera on behalf of Welsh Government, and they show what is possible when innovation is matched with commitment. But it’s not just about individual success stories. There is increasing recognition that collaboration is vital – not just between businesses and support organisations like ours, but between sectors and across supply chains.

Wales is in a good position to lead. We are small enough to move quickly, but we also have the right infrastructure and expertise in place. Our carbon specialists, such as Dr Non Williams, are working directly with businesses to develop decarbonisation plans and identify opportunities. Our support for food producers spans everything from skills development to business growth. And we are continuing to invest in programmes that promote circular economy principles and future-proof our industries.

Of course, the challenges remain significant. Whether it's water management, land use or cutting emissions, Wales faces many of the same pressures seen across the UK and the world. But we also have a chance to do things differently. We can set our own standards and back the businesses that are helping to shape a more sustainable future.

That’s why, at Mentera, we are encouraging business leaders across Wales to take action. Whether it's through reducing waste, adopting clean technologies or working more closely with others, every step matters. The work is already underway – but there’s more to do, and we want to support businesses every step of the way.