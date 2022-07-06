INDUSTRY EVENT – Wales Cannot Miss the Compound Semiconductor Cluster Opportunity

Director of the Welsh Economy Research Unit at Cardiff University, Max Munday spoke to Business News Wales about why Wales cannot afford to miss out on the opportunity the Compound Semiconductor Industry has and will have on the Welsh Economy, in the build up to a Cardiff University webinar on the 7th July.

The Compound Semiconductor event – Informing Policy with Cardiff University, will see experts presenting directly to a wide range of policy-makers, providing research expertise and insights covering an industry that has a strategic national importance to the wider UK economy.

The online webinar will look at CSconnected, the world’s first compound semiconductor cluster located in South Wales, that aims to give the UK a global advantage in technology across sectors such as Net Zero, 5G communications and autonomous vehicles. CSconnected represents organisations who are directly involved in the research, development, design and manufacturing of Compound Semiconductor technologies.

This webinar will highlight the role of the Institute for Compound Semiconductors (ICS) at Cardiff University in the development of the CSconnected cluster. The ICS focuses on translational research on Compound Semiconductor technologies. With state-of-the-art equipment, cutting-edge facilities and highly-skilled people, the ICS, located in the new TRH facility, will enable researchers and industry to work together to meet consumer demand by progressing academic research to a point where it can be introduced reliably and quickly into the production environment.

The ICS is relocating to a new home in Cardiff University's Translational Research Hub, which opened earlier this week.