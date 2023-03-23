Indigo Group Drives Growth Through Key Acquisition

As part of its growth plans to offer multi-service, added value solutions, Indigo Group have acquired the majority of shares and assets of BMSL Group, a leading recruitment company operating in the construction and transport sectors.

With operational bases in London and Cardiff, Indigo is one of the UK’s leading providers of commercial contracting, worker engagement and payroll solutions and the acquisition will push group revenue towards £600 million per annum.

Ian Cole-Wilkins, Indigo CEO, said:

“This is exciting news for us and is a clear signal of our ambitious growth plans. BMSL is a stable, well run business with a strong geographic footprint and complements our long-term strategy perfectly. I am delighted that they can now be counted on as part of the Indigo Group.”

BMSL is headquartered in Billingham, near Middlesborough, and offers client-led solutions from branches located in London, Manchester, Crewe, Lichfield, Bristol, Cardiff and Glasgow.

Tony Shipley, Managing Director of BMSL, commented:

“I am incredibly excited about what joining the Indigo Group means for myself and the BMSL team moving forward. I am confident that the enlarged business and its wider range of services and solutions will create great opportunities for future growth.”

Multidiscipline dealmakers the GS Verde Group advised on the deal.