Inaugural Vale of Glamorgan Business Awards Launched

An awards ceremony honouring and recognising businesses and entrepreneurs within the Vale of Glamorgan has been officially launched.

The Vale of Glamorgan Business Awards will take place on September 16th at The Vale Hotel. The awards will bring together those entrepreneurial and innovative ventures that are making a difference within the Vale of Glamorgan County.

The Vale of Glamorgan is growing rapidly as a location for economic activity for local businesses and is one of Wales’ most attractive locations, consistently being ranked as one of the top places to live and work in Wales.

The awards are supported by a variety of organisations, including; the Vale of Glamorgan Council, Tramshed Tech, Premier Forest Group, Big Fresh, Business in Focus, the Big Learning Company Business News Wales and Stills. Sponsorship opportunities are still available.

Cllr Neil Moore, leader of The Vale of Glamorgan Council said:

“I’m delighted that the Council is lead sponsor for the inaugural Vale of Glamorgan Business Awards. There is a growing community of enterprising businesses operating in the Vale and this is an opportunity to celebrate their success. The pandemic has meant a tough time for business over the last 18 months, but many continue to thrive, which is testament to their resilience, creativity and versatility.”

The Chair of judges for the Vale Awards is David Stevens, Admiral Plc, says:

“I am delighted to be chairing the judging panel for the Vale of Glamorgan Business Awards. These awards will recognize the effort and inspiration of the businesses and entrepreneurs that are helping to make the Vale an exciting business location and I look forward to meeting them.”

Liz Brookes, founder of the awards and managing director of Grapevine Event Management says:

“The awards represent an important opportunity for companies to be recognised on a national level for their hard work, achievements and success. The Vale of Glamorgan now will have its own business awards and these are a fantastic way to celebrate talent, success and achievement within the area. They also present a rewarding opportunity for suppliers within the sector to engage and show their support for the companies that matter to their businesses.”

Entry to the awards is free and there are 12 categories for companies or individuals to enter. These are:

Creative & Digital Business of the Year

Entrepreneur of the Year

Employer of the Year

Finance and Professional Service Business of the Year

Green Business of the Year

Growth Business of the Year

Retail Business of the Year

Start-Up business of the Year

Technology and Innovation Business of the Year

Tourism and Leisure Business of the Year

Third Sector Organisation of the Year

Young Business person of the Year

Entries are now open via the official awards website www.vogbusinessawards.com The closing date for applications is 17th June 2022. The shortlist will be announced on the 22 June and the finalists interviews will take place in July with the winners announced at the black tie ceremony in September.

For sponsorship opportunities contact: [email protected]